Box: Brentwood 60, Bayless 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|6-6
|2-1
|694/58
|604/50
|Bayless
|3-11
|1-4
|529/44
|753/63
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|20
|4-7
|2-5
|6-8
|3
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|15
|7-7
|0
|1-4
|3
|Justin Erby (#22)
|9
|3-4
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|4
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.