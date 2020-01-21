Box: Brentwood 60, Bayless 22
Box: Brentwood 60, Bayless 22

1234Final
Brentwood000060
Bayless000022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood6-62-1694/58604/50
Bayless3-111-4529/44753/63
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)204-72-56-83
Jordan Mitchell (#35)157-701-43
Justin Erby (#22)93-40-13-50
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)63-30-204
Ian Thorton (#50)51-11-302
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)51-41-20-23
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
