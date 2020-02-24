Box: Brentwood 77, Bismarck 24
1234Final
Bismarck685524
Brentwood311918977
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bismarck0-50-0120/24381/76
Brentwood12-116-41366/2731169/234
Bismarck
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)207-101-33-32
Jordan Mitchell (#35)126-100-101
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)123-52-600
Ian Thorton (#50)81-12-601
Alex Hayes (#40, Sr.)72-21-400
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)63-70-101
Quinn Tilley (#44)42-7002
Jordan Shields (#52)41-302-23
Justin Erby (#22)40-51-21-20
