Box: Brentwood 77, Bismarck 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bismarck
|6
|8
|5
|5
|24
|Brentwood
|31
|19
|18
|9
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bismarck
|0-5
|0-0
|120/24
|381/76
|Brentwood
|12-11
|6-4
|1366/273
|1169/234
|Bismarck
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|20
|7-10
|1-3
|3-3
|2
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|12
|6-10
|0-1
|0
|1
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|12
|3-5
|2-6
|0
|0
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|8
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|1
|Alex Hayes (#40, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-1
|0
|1
|Quinn Tilley (#44)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|2
|Jordan Shields (#52)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Justin Erby (#22)
|4
|0-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0