Box: Brentwood 63, Cleveland 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|12
|21
|15
|15
|63
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|18
|14
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|11-10
|6-3
|1209/58
|1062/51
|Cleveland
|6-10
|3-1
|832/40
|1017/48
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|38
|10-12
|4-8
|6-11
|3
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|9
|4-10
|0
|1-2
|2
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0-1
|0
|2
|Reggie Jeffry (#12, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|Justin Erby (#22)
|3
|0-4
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.