Box: Brentwood 63, Cleveland 45
Box: Brentwood 63, Cleveland 45

1234Final
Brentwood1221151563
Cleveland67181445
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood11-106-31209/581062/51
Cleveland6-103-1832/401017/48
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)3810-124-86-113
Jordan Mitchell (#35)94-1001-22
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)63-80-102
Reggie Jeffry (#12, Sr.)51-31-203
Justin Erby (#22)30-41-20-43
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)21-2002
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
