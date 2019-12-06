|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|19
|22
|19
|10
|70
|Crossroads College Prep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|2-1
|0-0
|199/66
|143/48
|Crossroads College Prep
|1-3
|0-0
|127/42
|237/79
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|30
|10-14
|2-4
|4-6
|0
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|12
|5-10
|0-3
|2-2
|2
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|11
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|1
|Marko, Mathon (#32)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|Reggie Jeffry (#12, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.