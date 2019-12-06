Subscribe now!
1234Final
Brentwood1922191070
Crossroads College Prep000021
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood2-10-0199/66143/48
Crossroads College Prep1-30-0127/42237/79
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)3010-142-44-60
Jordan Mitchell (#35)125-100-32-22
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)114-61-301
Marko, Mathon (#32)63-50-101
Reggie Jeffry (#12, Sr.)51-11-100
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)42-20-100
Ian Thorton (#50)21-20-201
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.

