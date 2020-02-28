Box: Brentwood 59, Crystal City 59
  • 0
1234Final
Brentwood000059
Crystal City1514161459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood13-116-41496/601262/50
Crystal City13-122-31520/611385/55
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)273-55-86-73
Ian Thorton (#50)1204-501
Jordan Mitchell (#35)92-41-22-24
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)63-40-701
Justin Erby (#22)51-21-303
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
