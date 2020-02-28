Box: Brentwood 59, Crystal City 59

|1
|Final
|Brentwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Crystal City
|15
|14
|16
|14
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|13-11
|6-4
|1496/60
|1262/50
|Crystal City
|13-12
|2-3
|1520/61
|1385/55
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|27
|3-5
|5-8
|6-7
|3
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|12
|0
|4-5
|0
|1
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|9
|2-4
|1-2
|2-2
|4
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-7
|0
|1
|Justin Erby (#22)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.