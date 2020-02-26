Box: Brentwood 71, Northwest Academy 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Academy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Brentwood
|29
|13
|12
|17
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Academy
|3-15
|2-3
|801/44
|1163/65
|Brentwood
|13-11
|6-4
|1437/80
|1203/67
|Northwest Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|26
|7-7
|2-4
|6-8
|3
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|18
|6-9
|2-8
|0
|0
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|11
|4-8
|0
|3-4
|4
|Justin Erby (#22)
|7
|1-9
|0-8
|5-5
|3
|Alex Hayes (#40, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0
|Quinn Tilley (#44)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-1
|0