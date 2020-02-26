Box: Brentwood 71, Northwest Academy 34
0 comments

Box: Brentwood 71, Northwest Academy 34

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
Northwest Academy000034
Brentwood2913121771
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Academy3-152-3801/441163/65
Brentwood13-116-41437/801203/67
Northwest Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)267-72-46-83
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)186-92-800
Jordan Mitchell (#35)114-803-44
Justin Erby (#22)71-90-85-53
Alex Hayes (#40, Sr.)301-101
Ian Thorton (#50)301-400
Quinn Tilley (#44)21-1002
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)10-301-10
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports