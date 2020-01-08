Box: Brentwood 67, Northwest Academy 35
Box: Brentwood 67, Northwest Academy 35

1234Final
Brentwood291918167
Northwest Academy10155535
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood3-30-0333/56322/54
Northwest Academy1-71-0339/56521/87
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)338-94-75-61
Justin Erby (#22)112-407-103
Jordan Mitchell (#35)105-50-202
Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)73-301-33
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)42-30-102
Ian Thorton (#50)21-20-102
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
