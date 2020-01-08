Box: Brentwood 67, Northwest Academy 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|29
|19
|18
|1
|67
|Northwest Academy
|10
|15
|5
|5
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|3-3
|0-0
|333/56
|322/54
|Northwest Academy
|1-7
|1-0
|339/56
|521/87
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|33
|8-9
|4-7
|5-6
|1
|Justin Erby (#22)
|11
|2-4
|0
|7-10
|3
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|10
|5-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|Josh Danfort (#5, Sr.)
|7
|3-3
|0
|1-3
|3
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.