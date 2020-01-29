Box: Brentwood 50, Valley Park 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|11
|15
|11
|13
|50
|Valley Park
|12
|8
|9
|9
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|8-8
|4-1
|888/56
|804/50
|Valley Park
|4-9
|2-4
|524/33
|755/47
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Lockhart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|16
|5-8
|1-4
|3-4
|3
|Billy Cahalane (#30, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|8
|4-11
|0
|0-3
|2
|Jake Marietta (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|0
|3-3
|3
|Isaac Bruns (#54, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Dominic Copeland (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|2
|Demetrius Johnson (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1