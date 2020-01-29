Box: Brentwood 50, Valley Park 38
Box: Brentwood 50, Valley Park 38

  • 0
1234Final
Brentwood1115111350
Valley Park1289938
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood8-84-1888/56804/50
Valley Park4-92-4524/33755/47
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin Lockhart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)165-81-43-43
Billy Cahalane (#30, 6-10, C, Sr.)84-1100-32
Jake Marietta (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)51-403-33
Isaac Bruns (#54, 6-2, F, Sr.)42-7000
Dominic Copeland (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)301-102
Demetrius Johnson (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)21-3001
