Box: Bunker Hill 34, Carlinville 32
1234Final
Bunker Hill7128734
Carlinville10811332
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bunker Hill2-40-0233/39308/51
Carlinville3-30-1236/39221/37
Bunker HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Burch (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)18522-42
Daniel Manar (#33, 6-3, F, Jr.)63004
Logan Santel (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)4102-20
Jaydon Hausman30100
Keegan Ralston (#40, 6-5, C, Sr.)3101-24
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryenn Hart (#3, 6-2, G/F, Jr.)90300
Aaron Wills (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)84003
Ethan Siglock (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)8211-25
Mason Duckels (#5, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)4102-31
Ayden Tiburzi (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)3101-44
