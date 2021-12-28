Box: Bunker Hill 34, Carlinville 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bunker Hill
|7
|12
|8
|7
|34
|Carlinville
|10
|8
|1
|13
|32
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bunker Hill
|2-4
|0-0
|233/39
|308/51
|Carlinville
|3-3
|0-1
|236/39
|221/37
|Bunker Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Burch (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|18
|5
|2
|2-4
|2
|Daniel Manar (#33, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Logan Santel (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jaydon Hausman
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Keegan Ralston (#40, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Carlinville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryenn Hart (#3, 6-2, G/F, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Aaron Wills (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Ethan Siglock (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|5
|Mason Duckels (#5, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|1
|Ayden Tiburzi (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|4
