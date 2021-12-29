 Skip to main content
Box: Bunker Hill 41, Hardin Calhoun 26
1234Final
Hardin Calhoun774826
Bunker Hill12816541
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hardin Calhoun0-30-0123/41166/55
Bunker Hill3-40-0274/91334/111
Hardin CalhounPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bobby Caselton (#34)8302-21
Tyler Kinder (#24)60201
Conner Longnecker (#50)4102-20
Chase Caselton (#4)2002-40
Cade Sievers (#23)2002-21
Chase Ralston (#2)21001
Landon Sievers (#12)21000
Bunker HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Burch (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)22162-23
Keegan Ralston (#40, 6-5, C, Sr.)10402-21
Logan Santel (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)72100
Daniel Manar (#33, 6-3, F, Jr.)21001
