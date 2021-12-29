Box: Bunker Hill 41, Hardin Calhoun 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hardin Calhoun
|7
|7
|4
|8
|26
|Bunker Hill
|12
|8
|16
|5
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hardin Calhoun
|0-3
|0-0
|123/41
|166/55
|Bunker Hill
|3-4
|0-0
|274/91
|334/111
|Hardin Calhoun
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bobby Caselton (#34)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Tyler Kinder (#24)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Conner Longnecker (#50)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Chase Caselton (#4)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Cade Sievers (#23)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Chase Ralston (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Landon Sievers (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bunker Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Burch (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|22
|1
|6
|2-2
|3
|Keegan Ralston (#40, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Logan Santel (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel Manar (#33, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
