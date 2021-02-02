 Skip to main content
Box: Cape Girardeau Central 60, Hillsboro 39
Box: Cape Girardeau Central 60, Hillsboro 39

1234Final
Cape Girardeau Central1414191360
Hillsboro16411839
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central1-10-0126/63107/54
Hillsboro8-122-3993/4961084/542
Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Smith114-41-20-14
Noah Holland (So.)93-61-40-41
Eric Schneider (Sr.)72-41-202
Zach Whaley (Sr.)41-50-42-23
Kieren Jones (So.)21-2003
Ryan Cox (Sr.)21-10-10-10
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)21-2000
Werner Finder (Sr.)21-10-300
