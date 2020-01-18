Box: Cape Girardeau Central 57, Fort Zumwalt South 54
Box: Cape Girardeau Central 57, Fort Zumwalt South 54

1234Final
Cape Girardeau Central1510141857
Fort Zumwalt South1812131154
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central4-20-0336/56295/49
Fort Zumwalt South9-32-0658/110556/93
Cape Girardeau Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)19621-21
Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)17423-33
Judah Nunn (#20, Sr.)72105
Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)7301-23
Connor Bekebrede (#44, Jr.)21000
Zach Bensing (#2)21003
