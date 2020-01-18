Box: Cape Girardeau Central 57, Fort Zumwalt South 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cape Girardeau Central
|15
|10
|14
|18
|57
|Fort Zumwalt South
|18
|12
|13
|11
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|4-2
|0-0
|336/56
|295/49
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9-3
|2-0
|658/110
|556/93
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|JJ Schwepker (#4, Sr.)
|19
|6
|2
|1-2
|1
|Ben Katambwa (#21, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-3
|3
|Judah Nunn (#20, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Isiah Brownlee (#22, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Connor Bekebrede (#44, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Bensing (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3