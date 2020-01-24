Box: Cape Girardeau Central 79, Windsor (Imperial) 40
0 comments

Box: Cape Girardeau Central 79, Windsor (Imperial) 40

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)91316240
Cape Girardeau Central232522979
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)8-70-1841/56893/60
Cape Girardeau Central5-20-0415/28335/22
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)125-502-51
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)113-61-52-21
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)51-31-301
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)41-102-20
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)42-40-104
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)41-40-22-22
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports