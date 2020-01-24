Box: Cape Girardeau Central 79, Windsor (Imperial) 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9
|13
|16
|2
|40
|Cape Girardeau Central
|23
|25
|22
|9
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8-7
|0-1
|841/56
|893/60
|Cape Girardeau Central
|5-2
|0-0
|415/28
|335/22
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|12
|5-5
|0
|2-5
|1
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|11
|3-6
|1-5
|2-2
|1
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-2
|2-2
|2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.