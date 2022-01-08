Box: Cardinal Ritter 54, Belleville East 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|13
|7
|11
|16
|47
|Cardinal Ritter
|17
|10
|12
|15
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|11-5
|4-1
|970/61
|810/51
|Cardinal Ritter
|8-8
|0-2
|1002/63
|948/59
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)
|15
|5-18
|1-5
|2-2
|1
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)
|11
|4-9
|0
|3-6
|2
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|1-2
|3-5
|2
|Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-6
|0
|0
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Cardinal Ritter
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Robert Lewis (#22, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|13
|5-10
|0
|3-6
|4
|Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|13
|3-10
|1-4
|4-4
|3
|Clayton Jackson (#12, G, So.)
|8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|Jordan Nichols (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|Kristian Davis (#10, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Ryan Atkins (#13, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Georvis Thomas (#3, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Nashawn Davis (#33, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
