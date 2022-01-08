 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Cardinal Ritter 54, Belleville East 47
1234Final
Belleville East137111647
Cardinal Ritter1710121554
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East11-54-1970/61810/51
Cardinal Ritter8-80-21002/63948/59
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)155-181-52-21
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)114-903-62
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)81-31-23-52
Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)72-41-600
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)42-3003
Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)21-2000
Cardinal RitterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Robert Lewis (#22, 6-8, F, Sr.)135-1003-64
Braxton Stacker (#1, 6-5, G, Sr.)133-101-44-43
Clayton Jackson (#12, G, So.)81-22-401
Jordan Nichols (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)73-70-21-11
Kristian Davis (#10, G, Sr.)51-41-300
Ryan Atkins (#13, G, So.)301-101
Georvis Thomas (#3, G, Sr.)301-302
Nashawn Davis (#33, 6-3, F, So.)21-1002
