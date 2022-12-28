Box: Cardinal Ritter 57, Chicago Payton 41

|Final
|Chicago Payton
|41
|Cardinal Ritter
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chicago Payton
|0-1
|0-0
|41/41
|57/57
|Cardinal Ritter
|6-3
|1-0
|579/579
|515/515
People are also reading…
|Chicago Payton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cardinal Ritter
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clayton Jackson (#12, Jr.)
|14
|3-5
|2-7
|2-4
|0
|Derrick Rivers (#2, Jr.)
|13
|2-4
|3-7
|0
|0
|Nashawn Davis (#3, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|0-2
|3-3
|0
|James Porter (#32, Jr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-3
|0
|Quentin Parker (#10)
|5
|1-4
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Ryan Atkins (#5, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Oscar Patterson (#13)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jalen McClendon (#20)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Theodore Tyson Jr. (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Mehki Barringer (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0