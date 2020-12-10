 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Cardinal Ritter 75, Lift For Life 67
0 comments

Box: Cardinal Ritter 75, Lift For Life 67

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Lift For Life1417142267
Cardinal Ritter2223191175
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life0-20-0123/62148/74
Cardinal Ritter2-00-0159/80143/72
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Rico Singleton (#2, 6-0, SG, Sr.)181-63-57-90
Rashad Singleton (#4, 5-9, PG, Jr.)124-51-51-40
Torrey Davie (#15, 5-10, PG, Jr.)110-23-42-20
Micah Johnson (#12, 6-2, SG)81-31-33-40
Tre Brown (#23, 6-3, SG, Jr.)71-41-32-50
Thomas Tucker (#3, 6-2, SG)42-4000
Jeremiah Foster (#44, 6-5, C, Jr.)21-2000
Alex Byass (#52, 6-4, C, Sr.)10-201-20
Cardinal RitterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mario Fleming (#23, G, Sr.)23709-140
Braxton Stacker (#1, G, Jr.)10031-44
Robert Lewis (#22, F, Jr.)10402-22
Josh Robinson (#32, F, Sr.)7301-24
Luther Burden (#3, G, Jr.)6104-40
Jordan Nichols (#5, G, Jr.)51102
Willie Davis (#15, G, Sr.)5103-50
Illyaas Harris (#10, G, Sr.)5012-22
Malachi Davis (#11, G, Sr.)2002-23
Nyjahl Vaughn (#2, G, Sr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports