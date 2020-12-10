Box: Cardinal Ritter 75, Lift For Life 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|14
|17
|14
|22
|67
|Cardinal Ritter
|22
|23
|19
|11
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|0-2
|0-0
|123/62
|148/74
|Cardinal Ritter
|2-0
|0-0
|159/80
|143/72
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rico Singleton (#2, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|18
|1-6
|3-5
|7-9
|0
|Rashad Singleton (#4, 5-9, PG, Jr.)
|12
|4-5
|1-5
|1-4
|0
|Torrey Davie (#15, 5-10, PG, Jr.)
|11
|0-2
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|Micah Johnson (#12, 6-2, SG)
|8
|1-3
|1-3
|3-4
|0
|Tre Brown (#23, 6-3, SG, Jr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|Thomas Tucker (#3, 6-2, SG)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Foster (#44, 6-5, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Byass (#52, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Cardinal Ritter
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mario Fleming (#23, G, Sr.)
|23
|7
|0
|9-14
|0
|Braxton Stacker (#1, G, Jr.)
|10
|0
|3
|1-4
|4
|Robert Lewis (#22, F, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Josh Robinson (#32, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Luther Burden (#3, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|0
|Jordan Nichols (#5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Willie Davis (#15, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|0
|Illyaas Harris (#10, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Malachi Davis (#11, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Nyjahl Vaughn (#2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
