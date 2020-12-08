Box: Cardinal Ritter 84, De Smet 76

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Final
|De Smet
|16
|16
|20
|8
|9
|7
|76
|Cardinal Ritter
|16
|16
|10
|18
|9
|15
|84
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|2-1
|0-0
|188/63
|163/54
|Cardinal Ritter
|1-0
|0-0
|84/28
|76/25
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-5
|0
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-7
|0
|Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-5
|0
|Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|De Smet
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.