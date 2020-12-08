 Skip to main content
Box: Cardinal Ritter 84, De Smet 76
123456Final
De Smet16162089776
Cardinal Ritter1616101891584
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet2-10-0188/63163/54
Cardinal Ritter1-00-084/2876/25
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)21903-50
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)16415-70
Jeremiah Walker (#10, 6-2, SG, Sr.)13314-50
Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)11410-10
Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)111300
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)21000
Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)2002-20
De Smet
Individual stats Have not been reported.
