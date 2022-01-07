 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Carlinville 56, Gillespie 36
0 comments

Box: Carlinville 56, Gillespie 36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Carlinville216131656
Gillespie14371236
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carlinville5-41-1393/44340/38
Gillespie1-80-3386/43533/59
CarlinvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryenn Hart (#3, 6-2, G/F, Jr.)14322-24
Ethan Siglock (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)13118-172
Ayden Tiburzi (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)10206-112
Mason Duckels (#5, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)10311-21
Matt Dunn (#10, 6-0, G, So.)5103-40
Carson Wiser (#2, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)4200-24
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tristan Wargo14217-73
Bryan Jubelt (#4)9303-45
Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)42001
Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)4200-13
Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)3010-33
Collyn Oberkfell (#21)21005
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News