Box: Carlinville 56, Gillespie 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carlinville
|21
|6
|13
|16
|56
|Gillespie
|14
|3
|7
|12
|36
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlinville
|5-4
|1-1
|393/44
|340/38
|Gillespie
|1-8
|0-3
|386/43
|533/59
|Carlinville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryenn Hart (#3, 6-2, G/F, Jr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|4
|Ethan Siglock (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|1
|1
|8-17
|2
|Ayden Tiburzi (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-11
|2
|Mason Duckels (#5, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Matt Dunn (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Carson Wiser (#2, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tristan Wargo
|14
|2
|1
|7-7
|3
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|5
|Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-3
|3
|Collyn Oberkfell (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
