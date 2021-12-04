Box: Carlyle 45, Nokomis 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nokomis
|2
|5
|11
|12
|30
|Carlyle
|10
|12
|7
|16
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nokomis
|2-3
|0-0
|210/42
|202/40
|Carlyle
|2-2
|0-0
|168/34
|166/33
|Nokomis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Cooper Bertolino (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Coss (#12)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Ryan Eisenbarth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|DeWerff (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Nolan Himes (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Joey Barker (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Stander (#10)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Carlyle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|1
|Jayden McIntosh (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Sam Ruscher (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Bryce Hunt (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
