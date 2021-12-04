 Skip to main content
Box: Carlyle 45, Nokomis 30
1234Final
Nokomis25111230
Carlyle101271645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nokomis2-30-0210/42202/40
Carlyle2-20-0168/34166/33
NokomisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jake Johnson (#34, 6-2, F, Sr.)63004
Cooper Bertolino (#32, 6-1, F, Sr.)51103
Coss (#12)51101
Elijah Aumann (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)5201-21
Ryan Eisenbarth (#42, 6-3, C, Jr.)21001
DeWerff (#20)2100-10
Nolan Himes (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)21002
Joey Barker (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)21002
Stander (#10)1001-22
CarlylePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)13412-21
Jayden McIntosh (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)72100
Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)7301-21
Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)7301-10
Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)6111-22
Sam Ruscher (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)3101-23
Bryce Hunt (#5, 6-0, Sr.)2100-10
