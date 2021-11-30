Box: Carlyle 50, Woodlawn 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Woodlawn
|4
|5
|10
|10
|29
|Carlyle
|19
|6
|11
|14
|50
-
University City runs away from Fort Zumwalt North to retain Borgia Turkey title
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Box: Sikeston 71, De Soto 27
-
Recap: MICDS breezes by Francis Howell Central
-
King, Mascoutah take over in second half, pull away for victory over Columbia
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Woodlawn
|0-2
|0-0
|71/36
|107/54
|Carlyle
|1-1
|0-0
|83/42
|76/38
|Woodlawn
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Martin (#30)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Phelps (#24)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|W Rollie (#20)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|B. Rollie (#1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moore (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Carlyle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|24
|7
|3
|1-1
|0
|Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|2
|Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|1
|Bryce Hunt (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Taylor (#15, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dakota Rakers (#14, 5-10, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.