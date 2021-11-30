 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Carlyle 50, Woodlawn 29
0 comments

Box: Carlyle 50, Woodlawn 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Woodlawn45101029
Carlyle196111450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Woodlawn0-20-071/36107/54
Carlyle1-10-083/4276/38
WoodlawnPtsFG3FGFTFL
Martin (#30)141403
Phelps (#24)7301-22
W Rollie (#20)4200-11
B. Rollie (#1)21000
Moore (#25)2100-11
CarlylePtsFG3FGFTFL
Hayden Hoffmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)24731-10
Carsen Beer (#30, 6-5, C, Sr.)11403-42
Wyatt Nothaus (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)7021-21
Bryce Hunt (#5, 6-0, Sr.)30101
Matthew Guthrie (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)21000
Hunter Taylor (#15, 6-2, F, Fr.)21000
Dakota Rakers (#14, 5-10, G, So.)1001-22
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News