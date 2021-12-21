 Skip to main content
Box: Carlyle 56, Red Bud 53
Box: Carlyle 56, Red Bud 53

12345Final
Red Bud1313713753
Carlyle14131271056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud5-61-2595/54657/60
Carlyle6-53-1526/48546/50
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)143-82-42-24
Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)123-92-304
Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-10, Fr.)101-52-62-23
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)73-901-21
Max Diewald (#11, 6-4, Sr.)60-22-402
Nick Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)42-80-300
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

