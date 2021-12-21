Box: Carlyle 56, Red Bud 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Red Bud
|13
|13
|7
|13
|7
|53
|Carlyle
|14
|13
|12
|7
|10
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|5-6
|1-2
|595/54
|657/60
|Carlyle
|6-5
|3-1
|526/48
|546/50
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|14
|3-8
|2-4
|2-2
|4
|Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)
|12
|3-9
|2-3
|0
|4
|Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-10, Fr.)
|10
|1-5
|2-6
|2-2
|3
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)
|7
|3-9
|0
|1-2
|1
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|Nick Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-3
|0
|0
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.