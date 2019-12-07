Subscribe now!
1234Final
Carmi-White County18491445
Red Bud15481037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carmi-White County1-30-0184/46221/55
Red Bud1-30-0171/43219/55
Carmi-White CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Barbre (#2)17318-81
Fulkerson (#35)13132-20
Mahon (#23)11501-33
Edwards (#32)42004
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carter Wiegard (#12, Sr.)20244-50
Alex Kueker (#22, Sr.)111300
Max Simpson (#4, Jr.)21001
Colby Koester (#3, Sr.)21001
Jaden Birkner (#14, Sr.)1001-22
Noah Malott (#5, Sr.)1001-22

