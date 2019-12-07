|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carmi-White County
|18
|4
|9
|14
|45
|Red Bud
|15
|4
|8
|10
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carmi-White County
|1-3
|0-0
|184/46
|221/55
|Red Bud
|1-3
|0-0
|171/43
|219/55
|Carmi-White County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Barbre (#2)
|17
|3
|1
|8-8
|1
|Fulkerson (#35)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|0
|Mahon (#23)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|3
|Edwards (#32)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carter Wiegard (#12, Sr.)
|20
|2
|4
|4-5
|0
|Alex Kueker (#22, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Max Simpson (#4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Colby Koester (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jaden Birkner (#14, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Noah Malott (#5, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2