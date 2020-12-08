 Skip to main content
Box: Carnahan 50, Clayton 44
1234Final
Carnahan81572050
Clayton510111844
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan2-00-0102/5186/43
Clayton0-10-044/2250/25
Carnahan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Fauss (#24, F, So.)235-74-61-20
Luke Stipanovich (#34, C, So.)84-700-60
Soren Steinbecker (#22, G, Jr.)50-31-32-20
Kaelin Morton (#30, G, Jr.)41-20-12-30
Ozzie Keil (#2, G, Sr.)21-4000
Zach Stapleton (#10, F, Sr.)21-2000
