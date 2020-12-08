Box: Carnahan 50, Clayton 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carnahan
|8
|15
|7
|20
|50
|Clayton
|5
|10
|11
|18
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|2-0
|0-0
|102/51
|86/43
|Clayton
|0-1
|0-0
|44/22
|50/25
|Carnahan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Fauss (#24, F, So.)
|23
|5-7
|4-6
|1-2
|0
|Luke Stipanovich (#34, C, So.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0-6
|0
|Soren Steinbecker (#22, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Kaelin Morton (#30, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Ozzie Keil (#2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Stapleton (#10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
