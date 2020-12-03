Box: Carnahan 52, KIPP St. Louis 42

|Final
|Carnahan
|52
|KIPP St. Louis
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|1-0
|0-0
|52/52
|42/42
|KIPP St. Louis
|1-1
|0-0
|105/105
|89/89
|Carnahan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|KIPP St. Louis
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Demetrio Barlow (#11, Jr.)
|15
|4-10
|1-3
|4-5
|3
|Brandon Grooms (So.)
|9
|2-5
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|Charles Owens (Jr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|Caleb Miller (6-4, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-1
|3
|Larry Bentley (#3, Jr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-4
|0
|3
