Box: Carnahan 52, KIPP St. Louis 42
Final
Carnahan52
KIPP St. Louis42
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan1-00-052/5242/42
KIPP St. Louis1-10-0105/10589/89
Carnahan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
KIPP St. LouisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Demetrio Barlow (#11, Jr.)154-101-34-53
Brandon Grooms (So.)92-51-22-53
Charles Owens (Jr.)73-70-21-23
Caleb Miller (6-4, Jr.)63-500-13
Larry Bentley (#3, Jr.)51-51-403
