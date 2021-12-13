Box: Carnahan 78, McKinley 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McKinley
|17
|12
|14
|19
|62
|Carnahan
|8
|24
|19
|27
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|3-4
|1-2
|453/65
|417/60
|Carnahan
|1-4
|1-2
|234/33
|330/47
|McKinley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Carnahan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raiveon Clark (#23, 6-3, G/F)
|21
|10-20
|0-3
|1-2
|4
|Jayden Essex (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|20
|8-20
|0
|4-9
|3
|Keith Hudson (#13, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-16
|0
|1-2
|0
|Gab Mosley (#4, 5-5, G, So.)
|9
|3-15
|1-1
|0
|2
|Thomas Cannady (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-3
|0-3
|3-5
|3
|Tajai Lopes (#35, 6-0, G/F)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Azariah Frazier (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-7
|0-1
|2-2
|3
