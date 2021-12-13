 Skip to main content
Box: Carnahan 78, McKinley 62
1234Final
McKinley1712141962
Carnahan824192778
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley3-41-2453/65417/60
Carnahan1-41-2234/33330/47
McKinley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CarnahanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raiveon Clark (#23, 6-3, G/F)2110-200-31-24
Jayden Essex (#24, 6-1, G, Jr.)208-2004-93
Keith Hudson (#13, 6-1, F, Sr.)115-1601-20
Gab Mosley (#4, 5-5, G, So.)93-151-102
Thomas Cannady (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)93-30-33-53
Tajai Lopes (#35, 6-0, G/F)42-6000
Azariah Frazier (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)41-70-12-23
