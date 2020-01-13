Box: Carnahan 59, Gateway STEM 53
0 comments

Box: Carnahan 59, Gateway STEM 53

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Final
Gateway STEM53
Carnahan59
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM4-72-2507/46590/54
Carnahan4-112-1762/69921/84
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)190-45-104-54
Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)115-100-41-22
Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)73-501-35
Mohamud Muya (#22, 5-8, G, So.)63-4002
Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)42-4005
Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)42-4001
Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-2004
Gateway STEM
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports