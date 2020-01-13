Box: Carnahan 59, Gateway STEM 53

|Final
|Gateway STEM
|53
|Carnahan
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|4-7
|2-2
|507/46
|590/54
|Carnahan
|4-11
|2-1
|762/69
|921/84
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|19
|0-4
|5-10
|4-5
|4
|Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|5-10
|0-4
|1-2
|2
|Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|7
|3-5
|0
|1-3
|5
|Mohamud Muya (#22, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|5
|Karon Williams (#2, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.