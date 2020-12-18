 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 54, SLUH 46
1234Final
SLUH13816946
CBC92171754
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH0-20-196/48111/56
CBC1-01-054/2746/23
SLUH
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CBCPtsFG3FGFTFL
Robert Martin (#1, 5-10, Jr.)175-131-44-40
Chevalier Brenson (6-4, Sr.)156-90-23-54
Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Jr.)81-32-502
Marshawn Sayles (#23, 6-2, Jr.)51-11-501
Bobby Alford (#31, 6-4)42-3002
Justus Johnson (#3, 6-1, Jr.)31-301-22
Larry Hughes Jr. (#11, 6-5, Jr.)21-40-303
