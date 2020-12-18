Box: CBC 54, SLUH 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|13
|8
|16
|9
|46
|CBC
|9
|21
|7
|17
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|0-2
|0-1
|96/48
|111/56
|CBC
|1-0
|1-0
|54/27
|46/23
|SLUH
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|CBC
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Robert Martin (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|17
|5-13
|1-4
|4-4
|0
|Chevalier Brenson (6-4, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|0-2
|3-5
|4
|Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|2
|Marshawn Sayles (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|1
|Bobby Alford (#31, 6-4)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Justus Johnson (#3, 6-1, Jr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Larry Hughes Jr. (#11, 6-5, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.