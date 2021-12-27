Box: CBC 63, Raymond, Miss. 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|CBC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Raymond, Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|6-3
|0-0
|554/62
|537/60
|Raymond, Miss.
|0-1
|0-0
|54/6
|63/7
|CBC
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Robert Martin (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|19
|5-11
|1-2
|6-9
|3
|John Bol (#11, 7-0, So.)
|15
|7-8
|0
|1-2
|0
|Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Sr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|Kendal Huston (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|8
|3-3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Anthony Gause (#4, 6-1, So.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|Eric Holmes (#33, 6-7, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Calvin Ross (#44, 6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|CBC
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
