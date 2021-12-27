 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 63, Raymond, Miss. 54
Box: CBC 63, Raymond, Miss. 54

1234Final
CBC000063
Raymond, Miss.000054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
CBC6-30-0554/62537/60
Raymond, Miss.0-10-054/663/7
CBCPtsFG3FGFTFL
Robert Martin (#1, 6-0, Sr.)195-111-26-93
John Bol (#11, 7-0, So.)157-801-20
Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Sr.)102-42-501
Kendal Huston (#22, 6-3, Sr.)83-302-32
Anthony Gause (#4, 6-1, So.)72-31-301
Eric Holmes (#33, 6-7, Sr.)21-200-13
Calvin Ross (#44, 6-1, Jr.)21-1000
CBC
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

