Box: CBC 67, MICDS 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|CBC
|15
|18
|12
|22
|67
|MICDS
|9
|17
|10
|18
|54
-
Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller
-
Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo
-
Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|13-3
|4-1
|1064/66
|868/54
|MICDS
|16-2
|7-0
|1171/73
|832/52
|CBC
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, Jr.)
|18
|8-10
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|17
|1-1
|5-9
|0
|4
|Aaron Hendricks (#40, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-5
|0
|1-4
|3
|Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-5
|0-3
|2-5
|1
|Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.