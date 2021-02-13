 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 67, MICDS 54
Box: CBC 67, MICDS 54

1234Final
CBC1518122267
MICDS917101854
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
CBC13-34-11064/66868/54
MICDS16-27-01171/73832/52
CBC
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, Jr.)188-100-12-43
Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)171-15-904
Aaron Hendricks (#40, 6-7, F, Sr.)94-501-43
Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Sr.)83-50-32-51
Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Sr.)21-10-100
