Box: CBC 73, Chicago Kenwood 69
Box: CBC 73, Chicago Kenwood 69

1234Final
CBC1819191773
Chicago Kenwood261421869
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
CBC8-40-0748/62728/61
Chicago Kenwood0-10-069/673/6
CBCPtsFG3FGFTFL
Robert Martin (#1, 6-0, Sr.)268-120-210-142
Larry Hughes Jr. (#2, 6-5, Sr.)201-64-66-82
John Bol (#11, 7-0, So.)144-706-110
Anthony Gause (#4, 6-1, So.)51-21-400
Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Sr.)42-20-400
Kendal Huston (#22, 6-3, Sr.)21-4004
Nassir Binion (#30, 6-4, So.)20-202-22
Chicago KenwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darrin Ames (#4)182-54-62-35
Trey Pettigrew (#3)174-113-1004
Darius Robinson (#5)173-53-92-32
Davius Loury (#1)114-81-40-13
Solomon Mosley (#35)42-2003
Bryce Heard (#2)20-20-22-20
