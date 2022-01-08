Box: CBC 73, Chicago Kenwood 69

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|8-4
|0-0
|748/62
|728/61
|Chicago Kenwood
|0-1
|0-0
|69/6
|73/6
|CBC
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Robert Martin (#1, 6-0, Sr.)
|26
|8-12
|0-2
|10-14
|2
|Larry Hughes Jr. (#2, 6-5, Sr.)
|20
|1-6
|4-6
|6-8
|2
|John Bol (#11, 7-0, So.)
|14
|4-7
|0
|6-11
|0
|Anthony Gause (#4, 6-1, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Mikhail Abdul-Hamid (#21, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|Kendal Huston (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Nassir Binion (#30, 6-4, So.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Chicago Kenwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darrin Ames (#4)
|18
|2-5
|4-6
|2-3
|5
|Trey Pettigrew (#3)
|17
|4-11
|3-10
|0
|4
|Darius Robinson (#5)
|17
|3-5
|3-9
|2-3
|2
|Davius Loury (#1)
|11
|4-8
|1-4
|0-1
|3
|Solomon Mosley (#35)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Bryce Heard (#2)
|2
|0-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
