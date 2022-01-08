 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Centralia, Illinois 45, Columbia 38
1234Final
Columbia11891038
Centralia, Illinois1112121045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia12-52-2950/56730/43
Centralia, Illinois13-23-0831/49569/33
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)153-73-505
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)102-52-401
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)72-31-502
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)61-104-62
Centralia, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kolby Wilmoth (#24, 6-7, F, Jr.)17521-21
Davin Tabor (#23, 6-0, G, Sr.)14511-22
Jeremy Dalton (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)5110-12
Carson True (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)42002
Cruz Harlan (#4, 5-8, G, So.)30102
Titus Ashford (#30, 6-1, F, Jr.)21000
