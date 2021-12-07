 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Centralia, Illinois 50, Jerseyville 45
0 comments

Box: Centralia, Illinois 50, Jerseyville 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Centralia, Illinois20781550
Jerseyville1111101345
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois6-01-0363/60191/32
Jerseyville5-21-0369/62297/50
Centralia, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)151-14-71-31
Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)1204-1002
Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)71-11-22-41
Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)602-304
Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)52-301-35
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News