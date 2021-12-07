Box: Centralia, Illinois 50, Jerseyville 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|20
|7
|8
|15
|50
|Jerseyville
|11
|11
|10
|13
|45
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|6-0
|1-0
|363/60
|191/32
|Jerseyville
|5-2
|1-0
|369/62
|297/50
|Centralia, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaxon Brunaugh (#3, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|15
|1-1
|4-7
|1-3
|1
|Ayden Kanallakan (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|12
|0
|4-10
|0
|2
|Tanner Brunaugh (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|Sam Lamer (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|4
|Edward Roberts (#4, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|5
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.