|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Centralia, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|8-24
|1-9
|1443/45
|1693/53
|Centralia, Illinois
|21-6
|8-2
|1386/43
|1052/33
|Waterloo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Wyatt Fink (#21, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|27
|9-12
|2-5
|3-4
|0
|Alex Stell (#22, 6-9, F, So.)
|8
|2-6
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Caleb Yochum (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|0-2
|4-4
|0
|Isaac Lohman (#11, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Max Oswald (#2, 6-3, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Gunnar Schmidt (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.