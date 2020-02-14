Box: Centralia, Illinois 79, Cahokia 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Centralia, Illinois
|14
|19
|29
|17
|79
|Cahokia
|8
|14
|15
|6
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Centralia, Illinois
|21-6
|5-3
|1594/59
|1226/45
|Cahokia
|1-23
|0-9
|1080/40
|1503/56
|Centralia, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Koby Wilmoth (#24)
|18
|2
|4
|2-2
|1
|Preston Johannes (#5, Sr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-4
|2
|Tyree Westbrook (#12, Sr.)
|14
|1
|2
|6-6
|0
|Jamie Long (#3, Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|0
|Will Pryor (#32)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Cory Fleeman (#54)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Markus Isaiah (#10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Crue Walker (#15, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ethan Dobbs (#4)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Fred Seacrest (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Glenn (#44)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Cahokia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Antwan Baker (#3)
|17
|1-6
|4-10
|3-5
|1
|Tyrese Singleton (#15)
|9
|1-1
|2-3
|1-1
|5
|Jershaun Neal (#5)
|5
|2-2
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Jimeque Harvey (#1)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|Quinton Jones
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|Blake Giles (#10)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Shawn Binford (#23)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Isaiah Sanders (#2)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0