Box: Centralia, Illinois 79, Cahokia 43
0 comments

Box: Centralia, Illinois 79, Cahokia 43

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
1234Final
Centralia, Illinois1419291779
Cahokia81415643
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Centralia, Illinois21-65-31594/591226/45
Cahokia1-230-91080/401503/56
Centralia, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Koby Wilmoth (#24)18242-21
Preston Johannes (#5, Sr.)16513-42
Tyree Westbrook (#12, Sr.)14126-60
Jamie Long (#3, Sr.)8204-50
Will Pryor (#32)72101
Cory Fleeman (#54)5012-21
Markus Isaiah (#10, Jr.)30101
Crue Walker (#15, Jr.)30101
Ethan Dobbs (#4)2002-21
Fred Seacrest (Sr.)21000
Justin Glenn (#44)1001-20
CahokiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Antwan Baker (#3)171-64-103-51
Tyrese Singleton (#15)91-12-31-15
Jershaun Neal (#5)52-20-11-22
Jimeque Harvey (#1)30-21-202
Quinton Jones30-11-302
Blake Giles (#10)21-3001
Shawn Binford (#23)21-5002
Isaiah Sanders (#2)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports