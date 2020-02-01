Box: Centralia, Illinois 58, Freeburg 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|16
|4
|6
|15
|41
|Centralia, Illinois
|14
|10
|15
|19
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|18-7
|4-2
|1356/54
|1079/43
|Centralia, Illinois
|20-5
|4-2
|1467/59
|1126/45
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Ervie (#3, 6-1, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Jr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|1
|Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|3
|Austin Lickenbrock (#12, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|Griffin Range (#22, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Centralia, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jamie Long (#3, Sr.)
|20
|5
|2
|4-5
|3
|Tyree Westbrook (#12, Sr.)
|17
|0
|5
|2-2
|1
|Koby Wilmoth (#24)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|1
|Anthony Reed (#34)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Will Pryor (#32)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Justin Glenn (#44)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2