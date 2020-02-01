Box: Centralia, Illinois 58, Freeburg 41
0 comments

Box: Centralia, Illinois 58, Freeburg 41

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Freeburg16461541
Centralia, Illinois1410151958
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg18-74-21356/541079/43
Centralia, Illinois20-54-21467/591126/45
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Ervie (#3, 6-1, Sr.)135102
Colin Brueggemann (#21, 6-7, Jr.)11305-61
Jacob Blomenkamp (#4, 6-2, Jr.)9310-13
Austin Lickenbrock (#12, 6-2, Sr.)4011-20
Griffin Range (#22, 6-2, Jr.)4102-23
Centralia, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamie Long (#3, Sr.)20524-53
Tyree Westbrook (#12, Sr.)17052-21
Koby Wilmoth (#24)8022-21
Anthony Reed (#34)6202-21
Will Pryor (#32)51103
Justin Glenn (#44)21002
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports