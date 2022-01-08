Box: Chaminade 103, Yorkville Christian 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Chaminade
|24
|31
|17
|31
|103
|Yorkville Christian
|11
|11
|24
|13
|59
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chaminade
|7-3
|0-1
|724/72
|521/52
|Yorkville Christian
|0-1
|0-0
|59/6
|103/10
|Chaminade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nilavan Jotham Daniels (#12, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|25
|2-7
|7-11
|0
|1
|BJ Ward (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|24
|10-15
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Nate Straughter (#33, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|19
|6-6
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|Filip Sinobad (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|14
|2-3
|2-4
|4-4
|3
|Collin Perry (#1, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|11
|1-3
|3-3
|0
|1
|Walt Straughter (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0-2
|0
|1
|Yorkville Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaden Schutt (#2)
|18
|4-10
|3-8
|1-1
|1
|KJ Vasser
|10
|2-5
|2-7
|0
|0
|Brayden Long (#23)
|10
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|3
|David Douglas Jr. (#14)
|9
|3-5
|1-4
|0
|2
|Tyler Burrows (#5)
|6
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|2
|Dayvion Johnson (#3)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|Jehvion Starwood (#22)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
