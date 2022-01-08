 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Chaminade 103, Yorkville Christian 59
Box: Chaminade 103, Yorkville Christian 59

1234Final
Chaminade24311731103
Yorkville Christian1111241359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chaminade7-30-1724/72521/52
Yorkville Christian0-10-059/6103/10
ChaminadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Nilavan Jotham Daniels (#12, 6-3, G, Jr.)252-77-1101
BJ Ward (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)2410-151-31-20
Nate Straughter (#33, 6-2, G, Sr.)196-62-41-22
Filip Sinobad (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)142-32-44-43
Collin Perry (#1, 6-0, G, Fr.)111-33-301
Walt Straughter (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)105-80-201
Yorkville ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaden Schutt (#2)184-103-81-11
KJ Vasser102-52-700
Brayden Long (#23)102-32-403
David Douglas Jr. (#14)93-51-402
Tyler Burrows (#5)63-50-302
Dayvion Johnson (#3)42-30-200
Jehvion Starwood (#22)21-2001
