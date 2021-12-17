 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 104, Riverview Gardens 34
1234Final
Riverview Gardens7810934
Chaminade26283812104
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens2-60-0402/50614/77
Chaminade4-10-0368/46220/28
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ChaminadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Nilavan Jotham Daniels (#12, 6-3, G, Jr.)22533-41
BJ Ward (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)177100
Kendall Collins (#32, 6-4, G, Sr.)147001
Nate Straughter (#33, 6-2, G, Sr.)126000
Filip Sinobad (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)114101
Ben Winker (#14, 6-10, F, Fr.)63001
BJ Jackson (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)6202-31
Walt Straughter (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)6300-14
Jimmy Lansing Jr. (#11, 6-7, F, Sr.)42002
Uriah Stokes (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)42000
Sam Piontek (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)21003
