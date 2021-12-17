Box: Chaminade 104, Riverview Gardens 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|7
|8
|10
|9
|34
|Chaminade
|26
|28
|38
|12
|104
-
Boys basketball notebook: Haefner's huge night helps Lafayette stun Howell; COVID-19 concerns postpone CBC-SLUH
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Undersized Webster Groves holds off stellar Staley to win Webster Classic
-
Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Eureka past Hazelwood Central in conference opener
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|2-6
|0-0
|402/50
|614/77
|Chaminade
|4-1
|0-0
|368/46
|220/28
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Chaminade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nilavan Jotham Daniels (#12, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|22
|5
|3
|3-4
|1
|BJ Ward (#2, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Collins (#32, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Nate Straughter (#33, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Filip Sinobad (#31, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Ben Winker (#14, 6-10, F, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|BJ Jackson (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|1
|Walt Straughter (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|4
|Jimmy Lansing Jr. (#11, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Uriah Stokes (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Piontek (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.