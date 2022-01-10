 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Chaminade 82, De Smet 79
1234Final
De Smet2615221679
Chaminade1923251582
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet8-41-1877/73651/54
Chaminade8-31-1806/67600/50
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)2812-160-24-40
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)256-94-81-10
Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)126-1000-40
Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)501-12-20
Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)50-11-32-30
Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)21-10-100
Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)21-3000
De Smet
Individual stats Have not been reported.
