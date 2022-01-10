Box: Chaminade 82, De Smet 79

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|26
|15
|22
|16
|79
|Chaminade
|19
|23
|25
|15
|82
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|8-4
|1-1
|877/73
|651/54
|Chaminade
|8-3
|1-1
|806/67
|600/50
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|28
|12-16
|0-2
|4-4
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|25
|6-9
|4-8
|1-1
|0
|Jemeal Goines (#23, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|12
|6-10
|0
|0-4
|0
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Dillon Duff (#30, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|De Smet
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.