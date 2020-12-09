Box: Chaminade 82, Vianney 70

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|15
|16
|15
|24
|70
|Chaminade
|20
|27
|14
|21
|82
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|0-1
|0-1
|70/70
|82/82
|Chaminade
|1-0
|1-0
|82/82
|70/70
|Vianney
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Chaminade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Damien Mayo Jr (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|32
|9
|4
|2-6
|4
|Bryan Ward Jr (#2, 6-0, PG, So.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-6
|1
|Nilavan Daniels (#12, 6-2, G, So.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-4
|4
|Nate Straughter (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|0
|1
|7-8
|1
|Tarris Reed Jr (#32, 6-10, F, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|4
|Jimmy Lansing Jr (#11, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mark Jackson Jr (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
