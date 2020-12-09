 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 82, Vianney 70
Box: Chaminade 82, Vianney 70

1234Final
Vianney1516152470
Chaminade2027142182
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney0-10-170/7082/82
Chaminade1-01-082/8270/70
Vianney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ChaminadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Damien Mayo Jr (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)32942-64
Bryan Ward Jr (#2, 6-0, PG, So.)14224-61
Nilavan Daniels (#12, 6-2, G, So.)12124-44
Nate Straughter (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)10017-81
Tarris Reed Jr (#32, 6-10, F, Jr.)10402-44
Jimmy Lansing Jr (#11, 6-7, F, Jr.)21001
Mark Jackson Jr (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)21004
