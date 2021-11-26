 Skip to main content
Box: Champaign Centennial 74, Belleville West 62
1234Final
Champaign Centennial2013182374
Belleville West919211362
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Champaign Centennial2-10-0220/73204/68
Belleville West2-10-0199/66206/69
Champaign Centennial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)21721-21
Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)111300
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)9121-20
Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)9401-22
Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)5201-20
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)51102
D'Quan Shaw (#14, 6-3, F)21001
