Box: Champaign Centennial 74, Belleville West 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Champaign Centennial
|20
|13
|18
|23
|74
|Belleville West
|9
|19
|21
|13
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Champaign Centennial
|2-1
|0-0
|220/73
|204/68
|Belleville West
|2-1
|0-0
|199/66
|206/69
|Champaign Centennial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)
|21
|7
|2
|1-2
|1
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D'Quan Shaw (#14, 6-3, F)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.