Box: Chatham Glenwood 52, Belleville West 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Chatham Glenwood
|14
|6
|10
|22
|52
|Belleville West
|7
|8
|7
|20
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chatham Glenwood
|5-1
|0-0
|303/50
|221/37
|Belleville West
|4-6
|1-2
|495/82
|490/82
|Chatham Glenwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|19
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-7
|4
|Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2