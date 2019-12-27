Box: Chatham Glenwood 52, Belleville West 42
0 comments

Box: Chatham Glenwood 52, Belleville West 42

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Chatham Glenwood146102252
Belleville West7872042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chatham Glenwood5-10-0303/50221/37
Belleville West4-61-2495/82490/82
Chatham Glenwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Greg Wells (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)192500
Keli'i Price (#10, 6-3, G, Sr.)111303
Tommie Williams (#3, 6-4, G, Jr.)8302-74
Tommy Grafe (#30, 6-3, F, Jr.)2100-21
Ruben Howell (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.3. Chaminade (3-0) is i…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) def. Evansville Reitz , 78-72 Saturday.3. Chaminade (3-0) vs. San Anton…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports