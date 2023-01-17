Box: Chester 51, New Athens 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|6
|13
|7
|21
|47
|Chester
|13
|10
|12
|16
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|10-10
|3-2
|1061/53
|1013/51
|Chester
|10-11
|3-1
|903/45
|954/48
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|26
|10
|1
|3-11
|1
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-5
|4
|Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|3
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.