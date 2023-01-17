 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Chester 51, New Athens 47

  • 0
1234Final
New Athens61372147
Chester1310121651
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens10-103-21061/531013/51
Chester10-113-1903/45954/48

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)261013-111
Isaiah Lintker (So.)6202-23
Ethan Range (#30, Jr.)4011-21
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)4102-54
Andrew Wynn (#3, Sr.)3003-43
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)21004
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)21004
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
