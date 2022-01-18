 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Chester 59, New Athens 56
1234Final
Chester812221759
New Athens159161656
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chester8-82-3790/49844/53
New Athens9-113-11110/691089/68
Chester
Individual stats Have not been reported.
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)19509-152
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)17045-81
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)9212-42
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)7301-24
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)4102-41
News