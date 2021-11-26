 Skip to main content
Box: Christ Our Rock 62, Marissa 59
Box: Christ Our Rock 62, Marissa 59

12345Final
Marissa1391617459
Christ Our Rock1391419762
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa1-30-0188/47232/58
Christ Our Rock2-20-0219/55222/56
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)16506-65
Chase Hurst (#5)13041-44
Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)12404-54
Chase Weis (#4)10402-22
Tanner Middendorf (#24)6006-82
Chrisean Charleston (#2)21000
Christ Our RockPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Pryor (#13)22428-83
Ethan Pelts (#20)11312-23
Matt Slover (#10)51100
Ryan Wuebbels (#15)5201-25
Dallas Fair (#33)5103-42
Drew Jackson (#14)5012-23
Brayden Such (#30)5012-20
Jayden Swickard (#32)21002
Parker Boehne (#11)2002-24
