Box: Christ Our Rock 62, Marissa 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Marissa
|13
|9
|16
|17
|4
|59
|Christ Our Rock
|13
|9
|14
|19
|7
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|1-3
|0-0
|188/47
|232/58
|Christ Our Rock
|2-2
|0-0
|219/55
|222/56
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-6
|5
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|13
|0
|4
|1-4
|4
|Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|4
|Chase Weis (#4)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Tanner Middendorf (#24)
|6
|0
|0
|6-8
|2
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Christ Our Rock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Pryor (#13)
|22
|4
|2
|8-8
|3
|Ethan Pelts (#20)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|3
|Matt Slover (#10)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Wuebbels (#15)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Dallas Fair (#33)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Drew Jackson (#14)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|3
|Brayden Such (#30)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Jayden Swickard (#32)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Parker Boehne (#11)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
