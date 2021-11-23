 Skip to main content
Box: Christ Our Rock 66, Dupo 32
1234Final
Christ Our Rock2415171066
Dupo1188532
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Christ Our Rock1-10-0112/5696/48
Dupo0-20-053/26149/74
Christ Our Rock
Individual stats Have not been reported.
DupoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Mantz (#3)81130
Nate Ticer (#13, Sr.)71120
A.J. Williams (#10, Sr.)71120
Logan Stevens (#11)42000
Tommy Williams (#31)41020
