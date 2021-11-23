Box: Christ Our Rock 66, Dupo 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Christ Our Rock
|24
|15
|17
|10
|66
|Dupo
|11
|8
|8
|5
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Christ Our Rock
|1-1
|0-0
|112/56
|96/48
|Dupo
|0-2
|0-0
|53/26
|149/74
|Christ Our Rock
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Dupo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Mantz (#3)
|8
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Nate Ticer (#13, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|A.J. Williams (#10, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Logan Stevens (#11)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tommy Williams (#31)
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
