Box: Christopher 65, New Athens 41
Box: Christopher 65, New Athens 41

1234Final
New Athens10158841
Christopher2212181365
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens8-83-1877/55841/53
Christopher7-10-0429/27274/17
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)23905-51
Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)114102
James Range (#23, Sr.)51103
Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)2002-20
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
