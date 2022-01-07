Box: Christopher 65, New Athens 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|10
|15
|8
|8
|41
|Christopher
|22
|12
|18
|13
|65
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|8-8
|3-1
|877/55
|841/53
|Christopher
|7-1
|0-0
|429/27
|274/17
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|23
|9
|0
|5-5
|1
|Codey Boone (#3, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
