Box: Civic Memorial 48, Piasa Southwestern 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Piasa Southwestern
|3
|8
|12
|11
|34
|Civic Memorial
|18
|7
|10
|13
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Piasa Southwestern
|3-9
|1-1
|481/40
|688/57
|Civic Memorial
|2-11
|0-5
|542/45
|762/64
|Piasa Southwestern
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aslan Henderson (#14, 5-8, Sr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-10
|3
|Dalton Buhs (#44, 6-3, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Adam Ogden (5-9, Fr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-9
|3
|Melvin Hodge (#55, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|D.J. Dutton (#1, 5-10, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-3
|1
|Sam Buckley (#24, 6-11, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Dathan Greene (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lucas Naugle (#5, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
