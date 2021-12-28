 Skip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 48, Piasa Southwestern 34
Box: Civic Memorial 48, Piasa Southwestern 34

1234Final
Piasa Southwestern38121134
Civic Memorial187101348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Piasa Southwestern3-91-1481/40688/57
Civic Memorial2-110-5542/45762/64
Piasa Southwestern
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aslan Henderson (#14, 5-8, Sr.)10206-103
Dalton Buhs (#44, 6-3, Jr.)9401-21
Adam Ogden (5-9, Fr.)8113-93
Melvin Hodge (#55, 6-4, Sr.)63003
D.J. Dutton (#1, 5-10, So.)6111-31
Sam Buckley (#24, 6-11, Jr.)5012-22
Dathan Greene (#11, 5-10, Jr.)21001
Lucas Naugle (#5, 6-1, So.)21000
