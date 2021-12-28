 Skip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 56, Freeburg 53
1234Final
Civic Memorial000056
Freeburg000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial2-110-5542/42762/59
Freeburg7-50-2635/49539/41
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)182-73-75-60
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)164-92-62-44
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)102-32-60-10
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)72-61-204
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)21-10-300
