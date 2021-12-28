Box: Civic Memorial 56, Freeburg 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|2-11
|0-5
|542/42
|762/59
|Freeburg
|7-5
|0-2
|635/49
|539/41
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|18
|2-7
|3-7
|5-6
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|4-9
|2-6
|2-4
|4
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|10
|2-3
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-2
|0
|4
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.