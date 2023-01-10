 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47

1234Final
Civic Memorial000065
Staunton000047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial8-102-3926/51976/54
Staunton6-90-3659/37722/40

Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dathan Greene (#11, 6-0, Sr.)206-82-32-50
August Frankford (#33, 6-2, So.)177-111-10-10
Dalton Buhs (#44, 6-5, Sr.)93-603-40
Adam Ogden (5-11, So.)91-21-84-40
Will Piening (#14, 6-0, Sr.)51-11-300
Sam Buckley (#24, 7-0, Sr.)31-30-11-20
Manny Silva (#3, 6-1, Sr.)21-20-200
Civic Memorial
Individual stats Have not been reported.
