Box: Civic Memorial 65, Staunton 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Staunton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|8-10
|2-3
|926/51
|976/54
|Staunton
|6-9
|0-3
|659/37
|722/40
People are also reading…
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dathan Greene (#11, 6-0, Sr.)
|20
|6-8
|2-3
|2-5
|0
|August Frankford (#33, 6-2, So.)
|17
|7-11
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Dalton Buhs (#44, 6-5, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|0
|3-4
|0
|Adam Ogden (5-11, So.)
|9
|1-2
|1-8
|4-4
|0
|Will Piening (#14, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Sam Buckley (#24, 7-0, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Manny Silva (#3, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.