Box: Civic Memorial 55, Ramsey 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ramsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ramsey
|2-4
|0-0
|266/44
|334/56
|Civic Memorial
|5-11
|0-3
|646/108
|791/132
|Ramsey
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)
|18
|6-9
|2-6
|0
|2
|Kuron Parchmon (#4, 5-11, PG, So.)
|9
|3-3
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0-1
|0
|Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|2-2
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)
|7
|0-1
|1-6
|4-4
|1
|Sam Buckley (#25, 6-7, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Keaton Loewen (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|Melvin Hodge (#55, 6-3, PF, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1