Box: Civic Memorial 55, Ramsey 32
0 comments

Box: Civic Memorial 55, Ramsey 32

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Ramsey000032
Civic Memorial000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ramsey2-40-0266/44334/56
Civic Memorial5-110-3646/108791/132
Ramsey
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)186-92-602
Kuron Parchmon (#4, 5-11, PG, So.)93-31-20-22
Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)84-600-10
Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)82-21-11-21
Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)70-11-64-41
Sam Buckley (#25, 6-7, C, Fr.)301-101
Keaton Loewen (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)10-10-21-23
Melvin Hodge (#55, 6-3, PF, So.)10-101-21
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports